Blackhawks Acquire Stanley Cup Champion from Kraken
The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired forward Andre Burakovsky from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for forward Joe Veleno, the teams announced Saturday morning.
Burakovsky, 30, joined the Kraken as a free agent in 2022, although he unfortunately didn't pan out in Seattle. He only played 49 games in each of his first two seasons with the Kraken, and despite playing 79 games last year, he only scored 10 goals and 37 points. He finishes his time in Seattle with 30 goals and 92 points in 177 regular season games.
“Andre was a valuable player for our organization during the three years he was here, and we wish him and his family the best of luck in Chicago," Kraken general manager Jason Botterill said in a statement. "In return, we've acquired a young player with experience while also increasing our salary cap flexibility moving forward."
Before coming to Seattle, though, Burakovsky was a valuable middle-six forward for both the Washington Capitals (2014-19) and Colorado Avalanche (2019-22). He scored 62 goals and 145 points in 328 games with Washington, then scored 61 goals and 150 points in 198 games with Colorado. The Austrian forward also won the Stanley Cup with the Capitals in 2018 and the Avalanche in 2022.
Veleno, 25, scored eight goals and 17 points in 74 games with the Blackhawks and the Detroit Red Wings this season. Chicago acquired him from Detroit on March 7 in exchange for forward Craig Smith and goaltender Petr Mrazek. He has 38 goals and 81 points in 306 NHL games.
