Stars Extend Two Key RFAs
The Dallas Stars freed up $4.5 million in cap space Thursday night by trading away forward Mason Marchment, and they're wasting no time in putting it to use.
On Friday, the Stars announced that they have signed defenseman Nils Lundkvist and forward Mavrik Bourque to one-year extensions, the former making $1.25 million and the latter making $950,000. Both players were scheduled to become restricted free agents on July 1, meaning that other teams would've been able to present offer sheets that the Stars would have to match or let them walk.
Lundkvist, 24, notched five assists in only 39 games for Dallas this season, with his year coming to an early end due to injury. In 183 NHL games with the Stars and New York Rangers, the Swedish defenseman has nine goals and 44 points with a plus-6 rating while averaging 15 minutes of ice time.
"Nils brings a unique combination of offensive ability and defensive reliability to our lineup," general manager Jim Nill said in a statement. "His puck-moving skills, vision, and hockey sense are assets that elevate our game in transition. We’re thrilled to have him back and excited to see how he continues to grow and contribute to our success.”
Bourque, 23, made the jump to the NHL full-time this season, scoring 11 goals and 25 points in 73 games to go along with a plus-6 rating. He only appeared in three playoff games, however.
The 2020 first-round pick previously starred for the Texas Stars, Dallas' AHL affiliate, and won the Les Cunningham Award as the league's MVP in 2023-24 after scoring 26 goals and 77 points in 71 games.
"Mavrik is a dynamic and highly skilled player whose vision and hockey IQ stand out every time he is on the ice," Nill said. "His ability to create plays and elevate the game is something we value deeply in such a young player. We are excited to have him back and confident he’ll continue to make a significant impact for our team."
According to PuckPedia, the Stars have roughly $2.75 million in cap space following these two signings. With key players such as Jamie Benn and Mikael Granlund scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency on July 1, they'll have to get creative to keep the team together.
