Oilers Make History With Another Comeback Win
The Edmonton Oilers found themselves down 2-0 early in their Game 1 matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights, thanks to a pair of goals from Mark Stone. Despite the slow start, the Oilers scored four unanswered goals for a 4-2 win.
While the Oilers have jumped out to a 1-0 series lead, they have not made the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs easy on themselves. According to NHLPR, the Oilers are the first team in NHL history to put together five straight comeback wins in the playoffs.
The Los Angeles Kings seemed to finally have the Oilers’ number in their first-round matchup, taking a convincing 2-0 series lead. The Oilers haven’t lost since, stringing together four straight wins against the Kings, despite being down in each game.
Whether it was slow starts or the Kings battling back, the Oilers found themselves behind at least once in each of their six games against Los Angeles. That trend is continuing into round two against the Golden Knights.
The Oilers are led by superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, but they’re also getting contributions from all over the lineup. Six players have three or more goals already and McDavid isn’t even one of them.
In seven games played this postseason, McDavid has a playoff-best 13 points, but with two goals and a whopping 11 assists.
Veteran Corey Perry has three goals and defenseman Evan Bouchard has found the back of the net on four occasions.
Goaltending was a well-documented issue for the Oilers in the early stages against the Kings. Starting netminder Stuart Skinner allowed 11 goals in less than two whole games before being pulled up Calvin Pickard.
Skinner hasn’t seen the crease since with Pickard rattling off five straight wins for the Oilers. Obviously, Pickard hasn’t been perfect considering the five-straight come-from-behind wins, but the Oilers are finding a way to get it done.
Playing from behind in every game likely isn’t a sustainable plan in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but the Oilers are finding ways to make it work.
