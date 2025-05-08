Golden Knights Need Alex Pietrangelo Back
The Vegas Golden Knights are in danger of going down 2-0 in their second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers. The opening contest between two top Pacific Division and Western Conference powerhouses went in the Oilers' favor, with Edmonton netting three third-period goals to win.
There was a notable absence in the Golden Knights' lineup in Game 1. Top defenseman Alex Pietrangelo was a late scratch from the opening contest due to illness, and Vegas' defensive performance suffered. Needing to even the series, the team hopes the veteran defender can return in Game 2. Speaking to the media ahead of the contest, Golden Knights Head Coach Bruce Cassidy was non-committal on Pietrangelo's return.
"Nothing new,” he said. “We'll keep this day to day."
The 33-year-old blue liner is the model of consistency for Vegas, which is why they need him back desperately. The Oilers are a slow-burn team in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The first two periods are meaningless, with Edmonton already executing five come-from-behind victories in the postseason. They grind you down and pounce on opportunities when you're vulnerable.
The Oilers overwhelmed the Knights with shots on goal in Game 1. The high volume, combined with Edmonton's offensive zone time and pressure created myriad scoring chances for the team. It was no surprise when they broke through in the third period and began scoring goals in bunches.
Pieterangelo counters that with his own puck possession skills. One of the best first-pass makers in the NHL, he's adept at stopping an incoming chance and using it to spur his own team. It's an element currently missing from Vegas' blue line, and the only way to bring it back is to have Pietrangelo in the lineup.
Game 2 is shaping up to be another epic one between the Golden Knights and Oilers. If Pietrangelo remains out, Edmonton will continue to have the advantage. If he returns, however, this series could return to Edmonton tied at 1-1.
