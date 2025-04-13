Golden Knights Clinch Pacific Division Title
Once again, the Vegas Golden Knights are living up to their name.
The Golden Knights have officially clinched the Pacific Division title thanks to their 5-3 regulation win over the Nashville Predators. In a division loaded with Stanley Cup contenders like the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings, the Golden Knights have again risen to the top. Vegas also sits fourth in the NHL standings with a 49-22-9 record.
This marks the Golden Knights' fourth Pacific Division title in their eight years of existence, with their previous one coming when they won the Stanley Cup in 2023. They also tied for first place in the West Division when the league temporarily re-aligned due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-21.
Vegas is obviously a very well-rounded team, but there's one star who has shone brighter than all others this season: Jack Eichel.
The 28-year-old already has a career-high 93 points (27 goals, 66 assists) in 76 games, comfortably breaking the previous single-season record for a Golden Knights player (William Karlsson's 78 points in 2017-18). Add in his continued excellence in his own zone, and the Knights have a legitimate superstar and MVP candidate leading the way.
In net, Adin Hill has put together another strong season for himself, boasting a .906 save percentage, a 2.49 goals against average and a 30-13-5 record. Hill has been a monster in the postseason for Vegas, even recording a .932 save percentage and a 2.17 goals against average during the 2023 Stanley Cup run, so another strong playoff run will be critical.
The Golden Knights will most likely finish behind the Central Division champion, the Winnipeg Jets. As the second top seed, they will face the first wild card team in the Western Conference. The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues currently occupy the two spots and are trying to clinch their spots in the 2025 postseason.
