Golden Knights Re-Sign Veteran Forward
The Vegas Golden Knights have re-signed forward Reilly Smith to a one-year deal worth $2 million, Chris Johnston of TSN and The Athletic reports.
Johnston adds that the deal also includes a no-trade clause, so if for some reason the Golden Knights want to move him around the trade deadline, he would get final say on where he goes, or if he goes at all.
Smith, 34, re-joined the Golden Knights last season following a trade from the New York Rangers on March 6. He scored 13 goals and 40 points in 79 games between the two teams this season.
In the playoffs, Smith finished with just three goals and four points in 11 games. However, he scored one of the most memorable goals of the entire playoffs, bouncing the puck off Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl for the go-ahead score with 0.4 seconds left in Game 3 of the second round. That was the Golden Knights' only win of the series.
The Golden Knights previously acquired Smith from the Florida Panthers during their expansion draft in 2017. He quickly became a standout among the original "Golden Misfits," scoring 124 goals and 286 points in 399 games throughout his first seven years in Sin City. He helped the Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup in 2023 after scoring four goals and 14 points in 22 games that postseason.
Smith has 226 goals and 553 points in 919 career games with the Dallas Stars, Boston Bruins, Panthers, Golden Knights, Pittsburgh Penguins and the Rangers. He also has a career rating of plus-137 and has posted a positive rating in 12 of his 14 seasons.
