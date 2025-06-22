Golden Knights Goalie Headlines Weak Free Agent Class
Ilya Samsonov, who spent the 2024-2025 season with the Vegas Golden Knights, is set to test the free agent market. He headlines a crop of goalies that can be described as underwhelming. Samsonov had the best record of any netminder hitting the open market, going 16-9-4 with a 2.82 goals-against average and .891 save percentage.
With the standard set - there - for the free agent class, it's unlikely that a goalie secures a massive contract. Still, there will be plenty of puck-stoppers playing for new teams next season. Let's explore some of the biggest names available.
Unrestricted Free Agents
In addition to Samsonov, the next best options available are Jake Allen from the New Jersey Devils and Ottawa Senators veteran Anton Forsberg. Allen, 34, won just 13 games but managed a save percentage of .908 with a 2.66 GAA. Forsberg similarly had a .901 save. Both are suited to be capable backups in the NHL, but any other expectations are setting them up for disappointment.
There is unfortunately no true starter in the bunch. Aside from those top three names, some other goalies set to ink deals are Alex Lyon, Vitek Vanecek, Alexander Georgiev and James Reimer. For a low cost, they are all worth a one-year flyer for whoever snags them, but they won't command a significant salary.
Restricted Free Agents
While neither strikes me as a likely target for an offer sheet, there are two young names to monitor. The St. Louis Blues are working on a new contract with 24-year-old Joel Hofer, the Montreal Canadiens have an intriguing RFA in Jakub Dobes, and the Anaheim Ducks have to finalize a new deal with Lukas Dostal. All three franchises want to hang onto them and have the salary cap space to make it happen, but if another goaltending-needy team is hungry enough, they could potentially lure one away from their team.
