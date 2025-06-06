Veterans Crucial for Oilers Success
Mattias Ekholm’s game-tying goal in Game 1 of the Stanely Cup Finals reminded us all how the NHL playoffs feature many different levels of experience, and this year is no different.
Evander Kane and Corey Perry have at least 92 playoff games under their belts and have each played vital roles in the Edmonton Oilers lineup this post-season, and though Ekholm should be on this list, he’s only played in two of Edmonton’s 17 playoff games, whereas Kane and Perry have played in at least 16 games. Therefore, their impact is easier to judge.
With that in mind, let’s look at how Kane and Perry have played over these playoffs and what we can expect from them for the remainder of the series.
Evander Kane
Age: 33
Kane is playing in his sixth playoffs this year and fourth with the Oilers, where he’s affected the game in more ways than one.
Throughout his career, Kane has always had the ability to score, highlighted by a couple of 30-goal seasons. Even with age, Kane continues to be a threat to score on opposing goalies as his 4.6 expected goals at 5-on-5 mark is second best on the Oilers, according to MoneyPuck.com.
With Kane finding the back of the net at least once in each round of these playoffs, you can put Kane beating Panthers Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky on your bingo card. Even though Kane’s offensive prowess has slowed down since his glory days, his quick release and IQ haven’t faded. And the same can be said about his physicality.
Kane was Game 1’s most physical player, as he ended the game with the most hits (9), headlined by this one on Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad in the first period.
Kane’s physical dominance shouldn’t be all that surprising, considering he is third among all active players with 77 hits these playoffs.
With Kane seen playing on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’ wing in Game 1, Kane will get more than his fair share of opportunities.
Corey Perry
Age: 40
After winning his lone Stanely Cup in just his second pro season, Perry has been chasing the glory ever since, as he’s played more playoff games (232) than any NHL franchise this century.
After spending his first 11 seasons with the Anaheim Ducks, Perry has since played 114 playoff games across four teams who have all coveted the Rocket Trophy winner’s ability to score, including the team he’s on now.
Perry’s seven goals these playoffs are good for second-best on Edmonton, where he’s obviously flourished on a line with Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid. A line that has the Oilers’ best-expected goals across all situations (5.4) these playoffs and continued to be Edmonton’s best on Wednesday night in that same department. A line that also sealed the Game 1 victory, highlighted by key plays from all three players.
Yes, you can attribute Perry’s success to him playing with arguably the two best players on the planet, but you can’t help but argue that he’s the perfect guy for the job on the Oilers to play with Edmonton’s two superstars.
Even when McDavid is flying around the opponent’s zone with the puck, Perry’s ability to read the ice dictates where he should position himself for one of his linemates to find him open, usually in front of the opposing team’s net.
Perry’s ability to find loose pucks will be challenged this series against a highly contested Panthers net, but the 40-year-old playoff-savvy Perry has dealt with that kind of play a few times before, so it shouldn’t faze him.
Kane and Perry have been key players in Edmonton’s playoff run, bringing a blend of grit, experience, and skill. If the Oilers are going to bring the Cup to Canada for the first time since 1993, they’ll need both of them to keep playing their game and show no signs of slowing down despite their age.
