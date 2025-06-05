Rory McIlroy Has High Hopes for Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs have routinely had one of the best teams in the NHL during the regular season, but for nine straight years have failed to find playoff success. While there is sure to be plenty of change within the Maple Leafs this offseason, maybe there is a key star in another sport they can look to for inspiration.
The 2025 RBC Canadian Open is taking place at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Toronto, and Rory McIlroy had some words of hope for the Maple Leafs.
“If I can win the Masters,” McIlroy said. “Then the Leafs can win the Stanley Cup.”
For over a decade, McIroy was one of the greatest golfers in the world, racking up numerous victories in the PGA Tour and added three of the four major championships. While McIlroy notched wins at the U.S. Open, The Open Championship, and PGA Championship, a victory at the Masters Tournament always evaded him.
With over 10 years between major championship victories, McIlroy finally secured a green jacket, winning the 2025 Masters Tournament, completing the career grand slam.
It may have taken a long time, but McIlroy never gave up and never lost hope in himself. McIlroy believes that the Maple Leafs and their fans just need to keep a level head and follow a path he’s paved.
Sometimes glory takes time, and the Maple Leafs and their fan base just need to be patient and good things will come.
Over the course of their nine straight playoff exits, the Maple Leafs have lost seven winner-take-all games, with six of them being Game 7s.
Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) president Keith Pelley presented McIlroy with a personalized jersey ahead of his practice round at TPC Toronto. Maybe a little McIlroy bump will be enough for the Maple Leafs to finally break through next season.
