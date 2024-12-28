Jets Cutting Ties With Young AHL Forward
The NHL has lifted their roster freeze and players are back on waivers as the holiday break comes to an end, and the Winnipeg Jets are making a move within their organization. The Jets have placed 22-year-old forward Daniel Torgesson on waivers for the purpose of contract termination.
Torgesson was a second-round draft pick of the Jets at the 2020 NHL Draft, but never made it to the NHL level. He spent the last two seasons with the Jets’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Manitoba Moose.
In 12 games played with the Moose this season, Torgesson had not recorded a single point and was a minus-six rating. Between the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons with Manitoba, Torgesson picked up 29 points (12G-17A) in 121 games.
A native of Hono, Sweden, Torgesson played his first four games on North American ice during the 2021-22 season and picked up two goals and an assist.
This is not the first young player the Jets have cut ties with this season. Earlier in the month of December, they terminated the contract of Henri Nikkanen so he could return to his native Finland.
San Jose Sharks defensive prospect Valtteri Pulli also previously requested a contract termination to return home.
Torgesson will likely follow the same path and head back to Europe to continue his hockey career.
