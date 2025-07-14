Breakaway on SI

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Addresses Retirement Rumors

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has opened up regarding his future in professional hockey.

May 12, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) scores a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period in game four of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images
The 2025-26 season might be the last year of Alex Ovechkin’s contract with the Washington Capitals, but he is not committing one way or the other if it will be his final in the NHL. Rumors circulated that the upcoming season will be Ovechkin’s last in the NHL, spurred along by an accidental email from the Capitals that referenced it being his final season.

While the Capitals apologized for the mistake, there is still an uncertainty around Ovechkin’s future. Ovechkin’s wife, Nastasiya, was also quoted saying he may take his talents back to Russia to play in the KHL.

Ovechkin finally came forward himself to state that he has not made a decision on his future in professional hockey. Whether it’s in the NHL, KHL or if a complete retirement is on the table, Ovechkin is leaving all avenues open.

“She said maybe we’ll come and play in Russia,” Ovechkin said. “But it was just a ‘maybe.’ No one mentioned a specific date. It’s all nonsense that you guys are twisting and putting Nastasiya in a position where it sounds like she said I’m playing my last NHL season. Let’s just wait and see.”

Even at the age of 39 and the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer, Ovechkin remains noncommittal one way or another on his future.

“Anything is possible,” Ovechkin said. “I’m not saying no, but I’m not saying yes, either.”

Ovechkin surpassed Wayne Gretzky as the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer this past season and currently sits at 897 tallies. He’ll have at least one more season in the NHL to extend his lead, and possibly another year or two if he feels he can still cut it in the league.

“Alex has always been honest with himself and the hockey community,” a source told RG. “If he feels he can no longer play at the highest level, he won’t continue just for the sake of staying.”

The Capitals were one of the best teams in the NHL during the 2024-25 season, with Ovechkin leading much of the charge. With the NHL goals record under his belt, Ovechkin wants one last chance at another Stanley Cup.

