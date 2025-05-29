Capitals Clear Air on Accidental Email
The Washington Capitals caused a bit of a stir when an email was sent to season ticket holders regarding to the future of superstar captain Alex Ovechkin. The email contained a note that stated the 2025-26 season would be Ovechkin’s final year in the NHL, something that had never been confirmed by the Capitals.
The email caught the attention of many Capitals fans, and brought upon a few massive questions regarding Ovechkin, but the team set the record straight.
In a tweet from Capitals public relations, the email sent out was from an individual with the sales department and there has been no official decision on Ovechkin’s future in the NHL.
“No decision has been made on Alex Ovechkin’s future following the 2025-26 NHL season,” the tweet read. “An email was sent from an individual with the corporate sales department that mistakenly alluded to next year being Alex Ovechkin’s final year.”
The 2025-26 season is the final year of Ovechkin’s contract and at the age of 39, it’s fair to wonder if he’s ready to call it a career. Ovechkin himself has even discussed the idea of playing a season in his home country of Russia, but that wouldn’t come until he’s finished with the NHL.
Ovechkin doesn’t have much more to accomplish in the NHL, but he’s still hungry to compete. He won the Stanley Cup with the Capitals in 2018 and recently became the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer.
With 897 career goals under his belt and a Cup ring, the Hall of Fame will surely be Ovechkin’s next destination. As for his future in the NHL, however, that is still to be officially decided.
