Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Breaks Different All-Time Scoring Record
Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin may not have passed Wayne Gretzky as the NHL’s all-time goals leader, but he did make a different kind of history. With his second goal in the Capitals win over the Chicago Blackhawks, Ovechkin recorded his 136th career game-winning goal, passing Jaromir Jagr for the most in NHL history.
Ovechkin has been chasing down Gretzky’s goals record all season, but along the way, he’s surpassed various other records. Already the all-time leader in power play goals and shots on goal, Ovechkin now stands alone with the most game-winning goals.
Jagr played in 1,733 career games over 24 seasons to reach 135 career game-winning goals, while Ovechkin only needed 1,486 games in 20 seasons.
Mr. Hockey, Gordie Howe is third on the all-time game-winning goals list with 121.
The goal came in a third period power play opportunity for the Capitals. As Ovechkin has done his whole career, he waited on the face-off dot for a perfect feed that he forced past Blackhawks goalie Spencer Knight.
Knight may have gotten a piece of the shot, but the puck made its way through, giving the Capitals a lead they would not surrender. The Capitals went on to win 5-3, improving to 49-18-9 or 107 standings points on the season.
The game-winning tally against the Blackhawks was Ovechkin’s second goal of the contest, seventh game winner on the year, and likely most importantly, the 894th of his career.
Now tied with Gretzky for the most goals in NHL history, Ovechkin sits on the doorstep of something truly special. Before he can surpass Gretzky, though, Ovechkin is showing off his clutch gene and making sure to capture some other all-time milestones along the way.
Much like Gretzky's goals record, Ovechkin's game-winning goals record might be a tough one to pass. The closest active player to Ovechkin's 136 is Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby with 97.
