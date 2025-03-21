Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Adds Another Record
All eyes are on Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals as the NHL’s regular season winds down. Ovi is seven goals away from history and becoming the league’s all-time goal scoring leader. A record some felt would never be broken is dangling by a thread with 14 games remaining in the Caps’ season.
While Ovechkin and the Capitals eagerly await this historic moment, Ovi can’t help but to accumulate more NHL records. With his latest goal, he registered the 159th goal of his career during the month of March. With that, he surpassed Wayne Gretzky for the most goals in a single calendar month in NHL history. Shoutout to Bleacher Report Open Ice for the graphic on Ovi’s accomplishment.
It’s fitting that he passes Gretzky in this record, as Ovi will do so once again when he claims the all-time goal scoring record. Through 53 games, he has 35 goals and 22 assists for 57 points in 53 games. His 888 goals are second on the NHL’s all-time leaderboard, but with 14 games in the regular season it’s a near certainty that there is a new all-time goal scoring leader before the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs begin.
His pursuit has the Capitals in first place in the Metropolitan Division, Eastern Conference, and tied for first in the NHL overall standings. Their remaining schedule is filled with challenging opponents, teams they may meet in the postseason, and divisional challengers. The NHL’s new goal scoring king in March will be counted on to keep scoring as the Caps try to finish their regular season on the strongest of notes.
