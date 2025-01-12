Capitals Alex Ovechkin Reaches Rare Scoring Achievement
Alex Ovechkin is already in the midst of a historic season, but the Washington Capitals legend continues to prove why he’s the best goal scorer in NHL history. While chasing down Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record, Ovechkin has been adding other goal-scoring achievements to his resume, the most recent coming in the Capitals win over the Nashville Predators.
As Ovechkin sealed the win for the Capitals with an empty net goal, he picked up his 20th tally of the season. Not only did Ovechkin get a step closer to reaching Gretzky, but he became just the second player in NHL history to have 20 consecutive 20-goal seasons.
The only other player in the NHL’s long history to have 20 straight 20-goal seasons was the iconic Gordie Howe. For 22 seasons between 1949 and 1971, Howe scored 20 goals or more with the Detroit Red Wings.
Ovechkin started this streak during his 2005-06 rookie campaign and has never gone a single season without scoring at least 20 goals. Even when seasons were cut short by lockout or coronavirus, Ovechkin made sure to at least hit the 20-goal mark.
In his 20 NHL seasons, the lowest goal total Ovechkin ever reached was the shortened 2020-21 season where he scored 24 goals. He’s scored at least 30 in every other season.
Ovechkin is also one of just three players to have 20 career 20-goal seasons alongside Howe and Hall of Famer Ron Francis.
The empty netter against the Predators was Ovechkin’s 873rd career goal, putting him 21 behind Gretzky’s 894. Ovechkin has scored at an unbelievable pace this season, making totally reasonable to think he’ll catch and pass Gretzky during the 2024-25 campaign.
Ovechkin entered the season needing 42 goals to break the record. Even after missing time with a fracture in his leg, he isn’t showing signs of slowing his goal-scoring pace. In 27 games played this year, he has 20 goals and 12 assists for 32 total points.
