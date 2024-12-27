Rookie Goalie Stealing Sharks Starting Job
As the San Jose Sharks begin their post-holiday schedule, they could have a new starting goalie. It's another rebuilding year for the Sharks, there's a few bright spots shining through. One of them is their rookie trio of Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, and Nikolai Kovalenko. The other is their rookie goalie and potential new starter for the rest of the season, Yaroslav Askarov.
The Sharks recalled Askarov after an injury to veteran goalie Vitek Vanecek. It's his second stint in San Jose, but this one feels a bit more permanent. After having an excellent beginning to his season in the American Hockey League with the San Jose Barracuda, he's shown in just a handful of starts that he should be the team's starter for the remainder of the year and onward.
Askarov has started four games with the Sharks this season, compiling a 1-1-2 record. He's posted a goals against average of 2.75 and a .909 save percentage in those appearances as well.
But what will force the Sharks to consider him as the starter long term is how well he meets the level of competition. When his team needs him to be the best player on the ice, he finds a way to achieve that. His best two starts so far came against powerful division rivals: the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings. Against the Kings he let in just two goals on 24 shots for the win and allowed three goals on 42 shots against the Oilers to earn the loser point for the Sharks.
He's been one of the best goalies in the AHL while waiting for his opportunity. With the Barracude, he has a 9-4-2 record with some elite statistics. He has a 2.00 GAA and a save percentage of .938 and is hoping that can translate to his NHL game.
