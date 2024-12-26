Top 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Leads USA to Victory
The United States dominated their opening contest at the 2025 World Junior Championship thanks to one of the top 2025 NHL Draft prospects. The USA team took on Germany in their first Group A action of the tournament and blew the Germans out of the water. Thanks to a dazzling WJC debut for center James Hagens, the Americans won their first game by a score of 10-4.
17-year-old James Hagens looked like a seasoned veteran for the United States in his first game of the tournament. USA Head Coach David Carle made a savvy decision to play Hagens with his two Boston College teammates, Gabe Perreault and Ryan Leonard, and the line was dominant nearly every shift. Hagens stole the show for the trio and the US, posting two goals and two assists for four points.
The New York native kicked off the scoring for the United States. After defenseman Cole Hutson's shot attempt in tight was turned aside by the German net minder, Hagens was able to find the puck in the mess of bodies and put it just barely over the goal line.
Hagens would then set up Team USA's second goal by feeding winger Gabe Perreault for his first of two goals in the game. It took less than one period of action for the 2025-draft eligible forward to make himself noticeable.
He also got his team back on track after the German team seemed to turn the momentum. With USA's lead cut down to just one goal, Hagens decided to just do it himself and buried an absolute rocket of a shot to give his team a two goal lead again. From there, they kept piling it on and Germany struggled to keep things competitive.
All in all, Hagens finished with four points and had an impressive and persuasive debut. For all NHL organizations keeping close tabs on these games, it's performances like these that shoot you up the rankings and convince teams to take you at the top of the draft. Hagens has made his presence known already and the United States team is off and running at the 2025 World Junior Championship.
