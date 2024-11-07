Capitals Alex Ovechkin Defying Odds in Historic Pursuit
The Washington Capitals are having a revival within the Metropolitan Division. The team is 9-3 throughh their first 12 games, putting them in second place in the division.
Fueling the Capitals' ascent this season is their captain and legendary goal scorer Alex Ovechkin. The Russian superstar is chasing Wayne Gretzky's all-time NHL goal scoring record.
And he is off to a rocking start as he defies age and logic in his historical pursuit. Through the first 12 games, the 39-year-old winger has eight goals and 16 points, putting him at 861 career goals. He's now just 33 goals away from tying Gretzky and cementing his place as the NHL's best goal scorer ever.
Ovi is currently in the midst of a five-game goal scoring streak, only adding to his impressive start. But it's the way he's been playing over this recent stretch that is even more impressive.
In addition to scoring in each of his past five games, Ovi's playmaking has been just as good and productive for the Caps. He has assists in three of the last five games as well, including back-to-back two assist contests against the Montreal Canadiens and Columbus Blue Jackets.
The most impressive thing about Ovechkin's scoring to start the year is how much of it is happening at even strength. The greatest power play specialist in the history of the league, someone has has recorded double digit power play goals in 17 of his NHL seasons, has just one goal and three points with the man advantage so far. That means seven of his goals and nine of his points have come when the team is playing 5on5.
There's just something special happening in Washington this season. Ovechkin appears poised to catch and eclipse Gretzky's impossible goal scoring record and the Capitals might have their best roster since their 2018 Stanley Cup team. And it's led by the ageless wonder that is Alex Ovechkin.
