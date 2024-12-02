Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Takes Step Toward Return
The Washington Capitals have been playing without their captain, and leading goal scorer Alex Ovechkin, for a couple of weeks with a lower-body injury. Ovechkin was injured after scoring twice in the Capitals’ victory over the Utah Hockey Club, taking a knee-on-knee collision with Jack McBain.
Without Ovechkin in the lineup, the Capitals have played six games and put up a 4-2-0 record with Dylan Strome picking up a lot of the slack.
Ovechkin isn’t set for a return for a few more weeks, but he’s already showing signs of progress. Well before a Capitals practice, Ovechking was on the ice, in a track suit, skating on his own.
In a video posted to Twitter by Monumental Sports Network’s Tarik El-Bashir, Ovechkin can be seen getting in some light skating under the supervision of a team trainer.
This is the first time Ovechkin has been seen on the ice since suffering a fractured left fibula. The Capitals expected Ovechkin to miss somewhere between four to six weeks with the injury.
At the time of his injury, Ovechkin was playing some of the best hockey of his career, defying the odds of age at 39 years old. In 18 games played, he has 15 goals and 10 assists for 25 total points and well on his way to capturing the NHL’s all-time goals record.
Ovechkin entered the 2024-25 season needing 42 goals to pass Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record of 894. At the time of his injury, Ovechkin was one pace for 68 goals, which would crush the record.
With games passing by and Ovechkin sticking to the sideline, the pace has dipped, but not by much. Depending on when he can return to full health and start finding the back of the net again, there is still a chance Ovechkin can break Gretzky’s record during the 2024-25 season.
