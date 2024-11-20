Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Goals Chase Put on Pause
Alex Ovechkin started the 2024-25 season by turning back the clock and helping lead the Washington Capitals to the best record in the Eastern Conference at 13-4-1. More than just pushing the Capitals into the win column, Ovechkin was scoring goals almost at will. In 18 games played, he is leading the league with 15 goals.
All eyes were on the Capitals not just because they were winning and being led by their captain, but Ovechkin is hunting down Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record of 894. That race, however, is being put on pause.
Ovechkin suffered a lower-body injury against the Utah Hockey Club, and at the moment, he’s expected to be out of the Capitals’ lineup on a week-to-week basis. One insider believes it could be more severe than that, but either way, the goals race is on hold.
Heading into the season, Ovechkin needed just 42 goals to surpass Gretzky’s mark, and this injury couldn’t have come at a worse time.
Ovechkin was hitting an unreal stride when he was taken out of the game in Utah. In the matter of about 24 hours, Ovechkin had scored five goals: A hat trick against the Vegas Golden Knights, then two more against Utah the next night before leaving the game.
With 15 goals in 18 games, Ovechkin was on pace for 68 goals in 2024-25. This would not only push him well past Gretzky’s mark, but it would also be a new career best for Ovechkin. His career high for goals in a single season is 65 in 2007-08.
At 38 years old, Ovechkin was turning back the clock as 894 grew closer. The Capitals have dubbed Ovechkin’s hunt for Gretzky “The Gr8 Chase” and everyone is fairly certain he’s going to break the record.
Sitting at 868 career goals, Ovechkin needs just 26 to tie Gretzky and a 27th to take the crown. It’s still possible he does it during the 2024-25 season, but everyone will have to wait while Ovechkin recovers.
