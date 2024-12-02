Penguins Linked to Young Canucks Forward
The Pittsburgh Penguins are in a weird spot as an organization as trade talks for the 2024-25 season start to pick up around the NHL. The Penguins are likely to be sellers at the trade deadline but aren’t really in the mood to bring back draft picks.
If the Penguins are making moves, they want young NHL talent in return and aren’t afraid of a reclamation project. It’s that mindset that led Elliotte Friedman to link Kirby Dach of the Montreal Canadiens to the Penguins, but he had another name to throw out there.
On the most recent episode of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Friedman suggests that the Penguins might be a team interested in Vancouver Canucks forward Nils Hoglander.
Like Dach, Hoglander is a young forward who has a ton of potential, but hasn’t shown enough spurts with their current team.
“He’s going through it right now in Vancouver,” Friedman said. “He’s struggling to get ice time. I think there are some teams that are very interested. I think Pittsburgh would be one of those teams… Pittsburgh makes a lot of sense.”
Hoglander was selected in the second round (40th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft by the Canucks and things just haven’t panned out for him.
In 244 career games played, he has 52 goals and 43 assists for 95 total points. Hoglander isn’t a bad player and is coming off of a 24-goal season in 2023-24, which should make him an attractive piece.
It’s that struggling to reach expectations that makes Friedman believe the Penguins would have an interest.
“You look at the players that Pittsburgh is collecting,” Friedman said. “Hoglander fits it.”
The Penguins have already grabbed Philip Tomasino in a trade this season, and added faces like Cody Glass and Rutger McGroarty over the offseason. McGroarty was a top prospect swap, but Glass and Tomasino were both looking for fresh starts to really spark their games.
Hoglander has a lot to give in the NHL and fits exactly what the Penguins have been looking for lately.
The Penguins were previously reported to have interest in Hoglander, but they weren’t alone. ESPN’s Kevin Weekes also listed the Washington Capitals and Columbus Blue Jackets as potential candidates.
