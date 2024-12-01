Jets Goalie Named Third Star of Month
The Winnipeg Jets are the top team in the NHL through the first two months of the regular season. With an 18-6 record, they stand atop the Central Division and the NHL standings.
The early success for the Jets is a team effort, but the amount of credit goalie Connor Hellebuyck deserves cannot be overstated. Arguably the top net minder in the NHL today, his excellent start to the 2024-2025 campaign earned him the NHL's Third Star of the Month for November.
"Hellebuyck paced the NHL in wins," NHL PR wrote. "Going 8-2-0 with a 2.10 goals-against average, .931 save percentage and two shutouts in 10 starts to help the Jets (18-6-0, 36 points) maintain first place in the overall League standings. Hellebuyck also finished among the top November goaltenders (minimum: 5 GP) in shutouts (t-1st; 2), save percentage (3rd; .931), saves (5th; 282), shots against (6th; 303) and goals-against average (7th; 2.10)"
One of the highlights of the month for Hellebuyck was his shutout streak for the Jets. Over parts of four games, he established a new franchise record shutout streak that lasted 191 minutes and 47 seconds of game time. That stretch included back-to-back shutouts against the Utah Hockey Club and Colorado Avalanche.
This season is another Vezina Trophy-caliber campaign from Hellebuyck. He's started 18 of the team's 24 games so far, collecting a record of 15-3 and allowing four goals or less in 16 of 18 starts. He's posted the second lowest goals against average in the NHL so far with a 2.11 GAA and a .928 save percentage. If he can keep his GAA this low for the remainder of the season, it will be a new career best for the 31-year-old goalie.
Meanwhile, the Jets remain the team to beat in the Western Conference and NHL. Riding the outstanding play of the Third Star of the Month in net, the Jets should continue being one of the top squads in the league.
