Capitals Must Crack Hurricanes Goalie to Stay Alive
The Washington Capitals face elimination against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 of their second-round series. The Hurricanes' 3-1 series lead surprised many, as the top-seeded Capitals were viewed as the favorite entering the matchup.
The difference for the Hurricanes has been the magnificent performance of their starting goalie, Frederik Andersen. The veteran netminder has been the best goalie in the Stanley Cup Playoffs so far, posting an absurd 1.41 goals-against average, a .935 save percentage, and one shutout. He leads all goalies in the postseason in GAA and save percentage. His play has been so outstanding, it's dwarfed the performance of Capitals goalie Logan Thompson, who has had a very successful postseason of his own.
With the Capitals' back against the wall, they must crack Andersen. Admittedly, they're in a dangerous position facing a red-hot goalie in an elimination game, but the Metropolitan Division winners have the pieces to mount a comeback.
There were glimpses of hope in Game 4, and the biggest one came off the sticl of Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin. Back in his office on the power play, he unleashed an absolute laser of a one-timer to beat Andersen. It was the first time all series long that he did that, and it was the first time the Caps' power play looked like its usual, dominant self.
They must find and sustain that success in Game 5. It's their best chance at getting to Andersen and forcing him off his game. Beating him at even strength has been nearly impossible, with the team recording just four goals at 5-on-5 in the series.
There is, of course, the possibility that Andersen's play isn't breakable. Every year, a handful of goalies become unflappable in the postseason, and it seems like no matter what the opposing team does, the puck physically cannot enter the net. Andersen is approaching that area. Once there, or if he's already in it, the Capitals are toast.
