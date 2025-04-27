Hurricanes Defensive Structure Fueling Hot Goaltending
A huge reason for the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 series lead over the New Jersey Devils is the play of their starting goalie, Frederik Andersen. The veteran net minder has started all three games for the Canes, winning two and posting a 1.48 goals-against average and .943 save percentage.
The red-hot start for the Hurricanes' goalie is something the Devils are still trying to solve. It took a double overtime goal in Game 3 to get a cheap goal past Andersen, leaving New Jersey struggling for answers.
The search for answers may lie in the Hurricanes' defensive structure.
One way to describe the way Carolina plays defense is "stout". They've been successful at keeping the Devils on the perimeter and out of the high-danger areas. In doing so, they are giving their 6'4" net minder lanes to see shots and time to react. Give Andersen that, and he's going to make a majority of the saves.
According to NHL EDGE, that defensive game plan is working to perfection. Through the first three games, Andersen has allowed five goals on 87 total shots. Overall, he's faced 38 shots in the long-range and mid-range areas of the ice, stopping all 38 of those. Contrarily, the Canes have held the Devils to just 18 shots on goal in the high-danger area, and Andersen has stopped 16 of them.
What this demonstrates is that the Devils are struggling to gain the middle of the ice and are settling for more shots from the point and perimeter. It's playing perfectly into the Hurricanes' favor and will be the reason they continue to win games in this series.
For the Devils to tie the series, they need to win the center of the ice, especially in the offensive zone. The Hurricanes have won the positioning battle for three consecutive games, and as a result, their goaltender red-hot.
