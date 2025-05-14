Kings Officially Name Ken Holland GM
The Los Angeles Kings have made it official and named Hockey Hall of Famer Ken Holland as their newest general manager. The former Detroit Red Wings and Edmonton Oilers general manager has been linked to the Kings for quite some time now, with the team making it official following the departure of Rob Blake.
Holland is the 10th GM in Kings history and is also taking over the role as vice president and will oversee day-to-day hockey operations within the organization.
“As we did our due diligence, we identified Ken as the absolute best option and acted decisively to make him our General Manager,” Kings president Luc Robitaille said. “His track record of success is undeniable and after our conversations with him, we were clearly convinced he was the right person for us at this time. He has the experience to lead us on the proper path that will help us win now and compete for the Stanley Cup.”
Holland is the fifth winningest general manager in NHL history with a 1,145-644-272 record over nearly three decades of work. He won four Stanley Cup championships during his time with the Red Wings, one as assistant GM in 1997 and three as general manager in 1998, 2002, and 2008.
“I’d like to thank Luc for his continued leadership in steering this process and welcome Ken to the LA Kings,” President and Chief Executive Officer for AEG (Anschutz Entertainment Group) Dave Beckerman said. “We are excited to be adding such a well-respected and proven General Manager to guide our hockey operations at an important time for our organization.”
Most recently, Holland picked up a role with the league’s front office as an advisor after a stint with the Oilers.
Holland’s last moment with the Oilers came helping lead them to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.
