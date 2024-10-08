Promising Rookie Cracks Avalanche Opening Night Roster
The Colorado Avalanche are set to open the 2024-2025 season without a fully healthy lineup. Captain Gabriel Landeskog continues to miss time, not playing since the team captured the 2022 Stanley Cup. While the team tries to contend in a difficult Central Division, their lineup has a rookie ready to make a larger impact.
When the Avalanche released their official roster to open the season, there was one slight surprise. The team opted to keep 19-year-old forward and recent first-round draft pick Calum Ritchie on their roster. After selecting him with the 27th overall pick of the 2023 draft, Ritchie's made huge strides over the last year. With a productive preseason, he cemented his spot in Colorado to open the year.
Despite being a rookie, the Avalanche have huge ambitions for Ritchie. He catapulted his offensive production last year in junior hockey, significantly increasing his point total. During his pre-draft season with the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League, he recorded 24 goals and 35 assists over 58 games. Last season, he netted 28 goals and added a whopping 52 assists to finish with 80 points over just 50 games.
That offensive toolkit is what makes him such a huge addition to the Avalanche lineup. With Landeskog out and another big-time scorer in Valeri Nischuskin not available to play any time soon, Colorado has a surprising need for complimentary scorers. Ritchie brings an elite set of hands and vision on the ice.
At just 19-years-old, Ritchie will not be called upon to provide scoring alongside some of the NHL's best players. He could see time with Nathan MacKinnon or Mikko Rantanen is small bursts, which will make for a quick sink or swim situation for the rookie. He has skills, the potential, and the confidence to make it all happen, and now he's ready to make waves for the Avalanche.
