Panthers Unveil Stanley Cup Ring
The Florida Panthers were forced to cancel their public Stanley Cup ring ceremony, but they still unveiled them and gave them out to champions. In a private event for the Panthers and their families, the organization distributed their first Cup rings in franchise history.
The rings are not only loaded with diamonds but there are numerous hidden meanings within the details.
Each ring is made with 554 diamonds, 16 princess-cut rubies, one round ruby, nine blue sapphires, and 37 yellow sapphires. Most of those gems are utilized to design Panthers’ logo on the front of the ring.
The sides of the rings are personalized to feature each player’s last name and number. An outline of the State of Florida is also featured on the side and filled in with diamonds. One diamond is colored red to represent Boward County, where the Panthers play their home games.
The other side of the ring features a design of the Stanley Cup surrounded by palm trees.
The inside of the ring features more Easter Eggs, including a list of the teams the Panthers defeated during their championship run. The Tampa Bay Lighting in five games, Boston Bruins and New York Rangers in six games, and the Edmonton Oilers in seven games.
6/24/24 is printed to commemorate the date the Panthers won the Cup, defeating the Oilers.
A WWE belt is also printed to represent the Panthers being the first NHL team to be added to a championship belt from the iconic wrestling company.
The final hidden piece on the inside of the ring is an etching of a rat. A long-standing tradition of Panthers fans to throw rats on the ice following a win. Something Panthers fans have been doing since the 1995-96 season. The Panthers made it all the way to the Stanley Cup Final in 1996 but lost to the Colorado Avalanche.
The “Rat Trick” not only stands as one of the most popular traditions in the NHL, and no immortalized forever in gold.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!