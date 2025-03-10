Capitals Forward Named Third Star of Week
The Washington Capitals have put together a huge bounce-back season with the best record in the NHL at 42-14-8 through 64 games. While Dylan Strome is leading the way with 63 points and captain Alex Ovechkin has picked up 33 goals, another key in the Capitals roster has put together a solid week.
Forward Tom Wilson picked up three goals and four assists for seven points to help lead the Capitals to a perfect 4-0-0 week. The NHL also decided to name Wilson as the third star of the week for his performances.
Wilson opened the week with a goal and an assist for a pair of points in a 5-4 shootout win over the Ottawa Senators. Before even reaching the scoresheet on offense, Wilson showed the other high point of his game by dropping the gloves and fighting Senators captain Brady Tkachuk.
The following game, the Capitals traveled to take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, and Wilson played hero for Washington. After picking up the lone assist on the game’s opening goal, Wilson scored late in the overtime period to seal a 3-2 win for the Capitals.
The late-overtime tally was Wilson’s fourth game-winning goal of the season, now just one back of his career high of five, which he has hit twice (2019-20, 2021-22).
Back home in Washington to take on the Detroit Red Wings, Wilson picked up his third straight two-point game, with both points coming while shorthanded. In the opening minute of the final frame, Wilson was the only assist on an Aliaksei Protas shorthanded goal.
Wilson put home a shorty of his own a little under halfway through the period for his 29th goal of the season. The Capitals went on to win 5-2 over the Red Wings.
In their final game of the week, Wilson only picked up an assist in the Capitals 4-2 win over the Seattle Kraken. Wilson’s assist came from an Ovechkin empty net goal as he continues his chase for the NHL’s all-time goals record.
Wilson has only gotten more productive offensively as his career has progressed. With a career-best 29 goals and 52 total points, he’s just one point shy of having his most productive season on offense.
The NHL also recognized Nashville Predators forward Steven Stamkos as the second star of the week and Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon as the first star.
