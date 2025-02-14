Team Canada Could Use Gritty Capitals Forward Against USA
The next time Team Canada hits the ice at the 4 Nations Face-Off, it’ll be against their biggest rival on the international stage, Team USA. Both Canada and the United States are coming off wins in their tournament openers, but their matchup is easily the most anticipated game of the whole tournament.
Heading into the tournament, people questioned the kind of intensity the teams would bring. There was a chance these games were treated as glorified All-Star games, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.
Canada had to fend off Team Sweden in an overtime thriller, while the United States notched 32 hits. Brady Tkachuk led the way with eight and will surely bring that mindset into Team USA’s meeting with Canada.
While Team Canada has pests like Sam Bennett and Brad Marchand, they decided not to invite one of the most intimidating players in the entire NHL. Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson was briefly considered for Team Canada, but ultimately never made the team.
Not that it was a mistake to leave Wilson off the roster, but some on Team Canada believe he might be useful against the Tkachuk brothers.
“One Canadian player said, after watching the Tkachuk brothers wreak havoc on the Fins, he kind of wanted to see some Tom Wilson,” Elliotte Friedman said on the 32 Thoughts Podcast.
A big reason why Wilson was considered for Team Canada at one point was his knack for big hits and gritty play. Wilson excels in getting under an opponent’s skin, much like the Tkachuks do on a regular basis.
More than just being a pest, Wilson also brings his fair share of skill to the table. In 55 games this season, Wilson has 24 goals and 18 assists for 42 total points. Wilson’s career-high in points is 52 (24G-28A) in 2021-22, but he may be passing that this season with the Capitals.
Team USA are surely going to let the Tkachuk brothers run wild, and while Bennett and Marchand are viable options to counter, they aren’t the six-foot-four, 220 pound mountain of a man that is Wilson.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!