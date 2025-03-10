First Look of Brad Marchand With Panthers
You’ve probably seen numerous athletes look strange in new uniforms following unexpected trades or signings, but hockey fans are in for a ride when Brad Marchand makes his debut with the Florida Panthers. Just before the buzzer of the trade deadline, the Panthers pulled out a trade that saw them nab Marchand from the Boston Bruins.
Marchand had been a Bruins lifer, spending 16 seasons in Boston, winning the Stanley Cup in 2011, and being named captain ahead of the 2023-24 season. The Panthers traded a conditional second-round draft pick in 2027 to get Marchand out of Boston.
Currently dealing with an upper-body injury, Marchand’s Panthers debut is still some time away, but he did speak with the media for the first time since the move. While donning a red jacket and blue hat, fans got their first look at Marchand as a Panther.
“Do I have a tan yet?” Marchand quipped at the Baptist Health Iceplex.
Marchand also spoke on his current injury saying he is hopeful he can resume skating as soon as possible. He hasn’t played since taking an awkward hit from Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman P.O. Joseph on March 1.
Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman noted on the 32 Thoughts Podcast that Marchand could be out of the lineup until much closer to the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Ironically, it’ll also be a quick turnaround for Marchand. The next time the Panthers hit the ice for a game is tomorrow against the Bruins, in Boston. Marchand says he will be with the Panthers in Boston and is looking forward to the trip.
“It will be nice to go home…to see the guys and say goodbye,” Marchand said. “It will be weird to be there as an opposing team.”
Marchand understands that playing hockey in the NHL is a business, and he holds no grudge against the Bruins and their organization.
The Bruins will no doubt one day honor Marchand for his time spent in Boston. Boston is sure to hang his number 63 from the rafter and he’s got a great chance of one day reaching the Hockey Hall of Fame.
