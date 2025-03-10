Blue Jackets Defenseman Sets Franchise Record in Surprise Season

NHL Morning Skate – March 10, 2025



▪️ The #Gr8Chase continues as Ovechkin notches 1,600th point

▪️ Fantilli, Werenski lift @BlueJacketsNHL into first Wild Card spot

▪️ @Senators and @DetroitRedWings face off on @SportsOnPrimeCA#NHLStats: https://t.co/v4Vscnhkme pic.twitter.com/nRDkK5Q08C