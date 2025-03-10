Blue Jackets Defenseman Sets Franchise Record in Surprise Season
The Columbus Blue Jackets continue their surprising season with a big win over the New York Rangers and improve to a 31-24-8 record. Despite giving up back-to-back short-handed goals, the Blue Jackets exploded for a 7-3 win at Madison Square Garden.
Led by a hat trick from former third-overall pick Adam Fantilli against the Rangers, the Blue Jackets are starting to see franchise record-setting work from their top defenseman. Zach Werenski picked up a pair of assists in New York giving him 260 in his career.
With 260 career assists, all with the Blue Jackets, 27-year-old Werenski has surpassed Rick Nash for the franchise record in helpers. Arguably the best player in franchise history, Nash played 674 games with Columbus, and scored 289 goals and 258 assists for 547 total points.
Werenski only needed 548 games to reach the franchise record of 260 assists and has tacked on 110 goals for 370 total points from the blue line in that time.
Nash still holds the Blue Jackets franchise records for goals and points, and probably will for quite some time, but Werenski is setting himself apart from many within the organization.
His first helper against the Rangers was also Werenski’s 47th of the season, surpassing a franchise record he had set himself last season. In 2023-24, Werenski set the Blue Jackets franchise record for assists in a single season by a defenseman.
This time around, with 19 games remaining, Werenski is looking forward to adding to his record.
Werenski deserves to be in the Norris Trophy conversation this season as the NHL’s top defenseman. He’s certainly the best blue liner in Columbus this year, leading the most surprising team to a possible berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
With 20 goals and 48 assists for 68 points in 62 games played, Werenski leads the Blue Jackets in scoring.
