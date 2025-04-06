Watch: Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Honored After Breaking Goals Record
Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin made history with his 895th career goal, becoming the all-time leader in NHL history. A power play goal from Ovechkin pulled the Capitals to within one of the New York Islanders, but it launched a big celebration from everyone at UBS Arena.
Ovechkin took a face-first dive towards center ice as his Capitals teammates hopped onto the ice to congratulate him. The game was briefly paused for a ceremony to celebrate and honor Ovechkin for his incredible accomplishment.
Ovechkin was joined on the ice by his family, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, and the man he surpassed, Wayne Gretzky.
Bettman, Gretzky, and Ovechkin all took time to speak on the milestone with Ovechkin receiving a commemorative painting to commemorate the moment.
Gretzky opened his time on the microphone by cracking a quick joke for the Islanders faithful.
“It’s nice not to be at the Nassau Coliseum,” Gretzky said. “I lost a lot of games there.”
After a loud ovation from the Islanders crowd, Gretzky got on with congratulating Ovechkin for his history making moment.
“I can tell you first-hand, I know how hard it is to get to 894,” Gretzky said. “895 is pretty special. My congratulations to not only Alex… There’s nothing better in the National Hockey League. They say records are made to be broken, but I’m not sure who’s going to get more goals than that.”
Gretzky was appropriately donning a No. 9 pin to honor Gordie Howe, the man he took the goals record from in 1994.
Janet Gretzky also presented Nastya Ovechkin with a gift, just like Colleen Howe did for Janet on that day in 1994.
“The legacy of hockey passes down,” Gretzky said.
Ovechkin spoke for a few minutes and made sure to thank Islanders goalie and fellow Russian native, Ilya Sorokin.
“Thank you for letting me score 895,” Ovechkin said. “I love you brother.”
The record-breaking goal was Ovechkin's first against Sorokin in his entire career.
Each of the Capitals were donning special hats to honor the moment as they surrounded Ovechkin for a memorable team picture.
