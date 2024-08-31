Wayne Gretzky Featured on NASCAR Car
Wayne Gretzky is known as the greatest and most influential hockey player of all time, and that’ll be recognized in a new way. At NASCAR’s upcoming Diamond Hill Plywood 200 at Darlington Raceway, current top driver Tyler Reddick will be driving a car featuring Gretzky’s likeness.
Reddick drives the No. 45 car sponsored by Upper Deck and they are putting the term GOAT to good use. The hood of the car sees Gretzky from his days with the Edmonton Oilers, NBA legend Michael Jordan, and golfing icon Tiger Woods.
Gretzky, Jordan, and Woods are all considered by many to be the best of all time at their respective sports and that was the intention behind the design. Each are also some of the most notable spokespeople involved with Upper Deck and their memorabilia.
Each of the athlete’s signatures is also featured on the hood with the slogan “The World’s Greatest Memorabilia.” Upper Deck signed a licensing agreement with NASCAR Cup Series team 23XI Racing to bring this iconic car to life.
This is the first time Upper Deck will be a featured sponsor on a NASCAR vehicle and is also set to debut memorabilia with Reddick and fellow racer Bubba Wallace.
“This collection is monumental for Upper Deck as it reintroduces racing into our diverse lineup of premium authenticated memorabilia,” Upper Deck President Jason Masherah said. “Just as 23XI burst onto the NASCAR scene with speed and determination, we’re bringing racing to our portfolio with the same energy.”
Jordan is also a co-owner of the 23XI Racing team. Reddick’s car will debut at Darlington this weekend.
