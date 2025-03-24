NCAA Frozen Four: Three Biggest X-Factors
With the 2025 Frozen Four beginning, each of the 16 teams hope they have some magic left in their season. The tournament has a few standout favorites, like Boston College or Michigan State. However, there are a few teams that could make deep runs with the help of their x-factor players. Let's dive into three of the biggest impact players heading into this year's Frozen Four.
Albin Boija - University of Maine
When you look at the top players in the Frozen Four, there's a few game-breakers. One of them is Albin Boija, the University of Maine sophomore goalie. The 21-year-old Swedish born net minder was solid as a freshman, but his second NCAA season has been dominant. In 36 games played, he went 23-7-6 with a 1.76 goals-against average and .930 save percentage. Maine enters as the third overall seed in the tournament, and they could ride Boija's performance all the way to a national title.
Aiden Fink - Penn State University
Speaking of game-breakers, Penn State forward Aiden Fink is one of the most talented players in the country. The 20-year-old sophomore scored 23 goals and added 29 assists for 52 points in 37 games. His 52 points ranked third in the entire NCAA. Fink was a seventh-round pick of the Nashville Predators in 2023 and he's looking like more of a steal with every passing game. Penn State's potential road to a national title goes through Boija and the University of Maine, and potentially some loaded Boston University and Michigan State programs. With Fink leading the group, they have a player who can put the team on his back and carry them through the tournament.
Joey Muldowney - University of Connecticut
One of the breakout players in the NCAA this season is University of Connecticut winger Joey Muldowney. The San Jose Sharks draft pick went from five goals as a freshman to 27 as a sophomore to finish second in the NCAA in goals scored. UConn is a sleeper in this tournament, but if they find a way to create chances for Muldowney, they could surprise the field.
