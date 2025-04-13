Jets Clinch Central Division Title
The Winnipeg Jets have been the best team in the Central Division and one of the top teams in the NHL this season. They've shown it all year long, and after clinching a playoff spot, they've now officially clinched their division title. Following a shootout win over the Chicago Blackhawks, the Jets are the 2025 Central Division champs.
The Jets recorded their 55th win of the season in a shootout victory over the Blackhawks, continuing the best regular season in franchise history. This is the franchise's first division title since it relocated from Atlanta.
This has been a banner season for the Jets, and it's centered around superstar goalie Connor Hellebucyk. The American-born net minder is the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, and he's the frontrunner for the award again this season. He leads the league in wins, save percentage, and goals-against average. His performance has been so excellent this season that it's pushing him into consideration for the Hart Trophy as the league MVP.
The Jets have also received excellent offensive seasons from multiple players. Sniper Kyle Connor is having another star season, with 40 goals and 94 points in 79 games. Mark Scheifele has another 80-point season, and Gabe Villardi has been the breakout forward of the year with 27 goals and 61 points.
Top defenseman Josh Morrissey is also enjoying a career-best campaign. He's the team's ice time leader and has 12 goals and 59 points to lead all defensemen.
As the top seed in the Western Conference, the Jets are slated for a matchup with one of the Wild Card teams. Currently, the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues are occupying those spots. Whoever they face will be an incredible challenge and start to their Stanley Cup pursuit.
