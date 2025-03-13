Jets' Connor Hellebuyck Runaway Leader in Early Vezina Voting
Through 66 games of the 2024-25 season, the Winnipeg Jets have the most wins in the NHL with 45 and are tied for the most standings points in the league with 94. While the Jets are one of the most well-rounded teams in the NHL, superstar goalie Connor Hellebuyck has been doing a ton of the heavy lifting.
In 50 games played this year, Hellebuyck has backstopped the Jets with a 38-9-3 record. He leads the league with 38 wins, a .927 save percentage, 1.99 goals against average, and six shutouts.
Already a two-time Vezina Trophy winner as the league’s best goalie, it seems pretty likely he’ll run away with his third at the end of this season. According to an early vote from NHL.com, Hellebuyck is running away with the Vezina, accumulating 80 points, which accounts for all 16 first-place votes.
There’s good reason to believe Hellebuyck should be in the Hart Trophy conversation as the league’s MVP, but that’s a tough race for goalies.
"We think he should be in the Hart Trophy conversation," Jets captain Adam Lowry said. "It's very rare you see a goalie there, not since Carey Price (in 2015), and I think he should be."
While MVP consideration is a tougher sell, there is almost no doubt Hellebuyck will secure the Vezina Trophy in back-to-back seasons. With a 37-19-4 record in 2023-24, Hellebuyck secured his second career Vezina.
If the voters decide Hellebuyck is once again worthy, he’ll be the first goalie since Martin Brodeur in 2007 and 2008 to win the award in back-to-back seasons.
There has been a fair bit of competition for Vezina nominee spots this season, but it won’t be easy catching Hellebuyck. In the NHL.com vote, Tampa Bay Lightning netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy finished second with 57 points, and Washington Capitals surprise star Logan Thompson finished third with 48 points.
