Oilers' Connor McDavid Returns to Practice
The Edmonton Oilers are on the road getting ready to take on the Vegas Golden Knights, but a key face has returned to the ice. Oilers’ captain Connor McDavid has been out for the last four games with an undisclosed injury, but he is seemingly nearing a return.
During their morning skate in Vegas, McDavid joined his Oilers teammates on the ice for the first time since his injury almost two weeks ago. A clear timetable for McDavid’s return has yet to be set, but seeing him take the ice is a huge step forward in progress.
The Oilers have gone 2-2-0 without McDavid in the lineup and are going to need his presence and skillset at the playoffs approach.
Through 73 games, the Oilers hold a 42-26-5 record and are third in the Pacific Division. There isn’t much of a threat of losing their footing in the playoff race, but they are still waiting for clinching scenarios to come around.
The Oilers made it all the way to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last season, only to lose by a single goal to the Florida Panthers. This time around, the Oilers are hungry to take that final step and bring the Cup back to Edmonton.
McDavid will be a crucial piece of any success the Oilers plan on having. In 63 games played this season, McDavid has scored 26 goals and 64 assists for 90 total points. It’s not his usual level of production which usually sits well over 100 points, but it’s still another monster season from arguably the game’s best player.
The Oilers have been led by Leon Draisaitl this season with 104 points (51G-53A) in 69 games played.
