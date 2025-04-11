Jets Goalie Joins Elite Company in Vezina Pursuit
Even as the runaway Vezina Trophy favorite for the entire season, Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck is still finding new ways to impress.
The 31-year-old American is having the best statistical season of his outstanding career, boasting a .925 save percentage and a 1.99 goals against average. Not only is he the overwhelming favorite to win his third Vezina, but he's a strong candidate to win the Hart Trophy, which would make him the first goalie to win it since Carey Price in 2014-15.
Now, Hellebuyck has joined some of the NHL's best-ever goaltenders.
With the Jets' 4-0 win over the Dallas Stars on Thursday night, Hellebuyck registered his 45th win of the season, becoming just the seventh goalie in league history to reach that milestone. The fact he did so with a 24-save shutout on the road against Dallas, the very same team Winnipeg is competing with for the Central Division crown.
Hellebuyck also set a new franchise record for wins in a season, surpassing the 44 he had in 2017-18.
“It seems every night the last month or so he’s been accomplishing a new record. You honestly can’t put into words how important he is to our team, what he does day in and day out,” defenseman Josh Morrissey said after the game, per NHL.com. “As a teammate of his, I feel extremely lucky that I’ve gotten to play in front of him basically my entire career. What he does in terms of preparation, the way he’s always figuring out ways to improve his game, is incredible.
"Even in the last few years, you think, ‘Man, I don’t know if this guy can get any better,’ and then he finds a way to. Really lucky to have him, and what he’s doing this year is very special.”
The last goaltender with 45 wins in a season was Braden Holtby, who had 48 for the Presidents' Trophy-winning Washington Capitals in 2015-16. Holtby also tied Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur, who had 48 wins for the New Jersey Devils in 2006-07, for the most single-season wins in NHL history.
Hellebuyck has been fantastic in the regular season, but lately the playoffs have been more of a struggle. Last year, he posted a dismal .864 save percentage and a 5.23 goals against average in a five-game loss to the Colorado Avalanche in the first round.
If the Jets, who have a great chance to win the Presidents' Trophy, want to make a run at the Stanley Cup, they will need Hellebuyck to be at his best come playoff time.
