Jets Get Huge Boost Before Game 2
The Winnipeg Jets didn't have the start they hoped for in their second-round series against the Dallas Stars, losing Game 1 3-2 at home on Wednesday night.
The good news is that they should receive a big boost in Game 2 on Friday, as star defenseman Josh Morrissey is expected to make his return to the lineup. Morrissey, 30, suffered an undisclosed injury during Game 7 against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday and missed Game 1 against the Stars on Wednesday.
“He’s a part of our rush, he’s a part of that offensive side," head coach Scott Arniel said, per NHL.com. "He has a skill set that, when the puck’s on his stick, whether it’s pass or him shooting it, with that shot of his, we’ve seen it often diving in.
“The other side, too, [is] his feet and mobility. They have more than just one player who’s playing really well right now. They have some other really good skill players who are quick and can make plays. Josh and 'Mel' [DeMelo] have done a great job the last couple of years playing against top-end players and now having him with [Dylan] Samberg and [Neal Pionk], our top four back together, that’s big.”
Morrissey averaged 24:23 of ice time during the regular season, the most of any Jets skater. He also led all Jets defensemen with 62 points (14 goals, 48 assists) in 80 games.
In the playoffs, the Calgary native scored three assists in seven games before his injury.
Veteran defenseman Luke Schenn, whom the Jets acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins at the trade deadline, did not appear on the lineup projection, indicating he could be a healthy scratch on Friday. Schenn has one assist in eight playoff games for Winnipeg.
Puck drop from Canada Life Centre is set for 9:30 p.m. ET.
