Jets Make Top Prospect Available for Trade
The Winnipeg Jets are at the top of the NHL standings and one of the leading contenders for the Stanley Cup. With the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline approaching, the Jets are certainly in the buyer category. According to one insider, they are ready to move one of their top prospects to improve their NHL roster.
David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period recently joined Winnipeg Sports Talk to discuss the latest Jets trade rumblings. He told host Andrew Paterson that one name the team is dangling in trade talks is recent first-round draft pick Colby Barlow.
"(Colby) Barlow's name is out there now as a piece that they are dangling to get a bigger fish," Pagnotta said. "No guarantees they do it. And this may translate into a search come the offseason to add somebody in a top-six kind of role, or that caliber player."
The Jets selected Barlow with the 18th overall selection of the 2023 NHL Draft. In the two seasons since his draft, he's been one of the top players in the Ontario Hockey League. Last season with the Owen Sound Attack, he netted 40 goals in 50 games. This year, he's been an all-around star with the Oshawa Generals. Through 52 games, he has 29 goals and 23 assists for 52 points.
If Pagnotta's insight proves true, it will be interesting to see what avenue the Jets pursue. Barlow is a top prospect in the organization and carries a high trade value. If the Jets choose, he could be used as a piece for a huge deal. Including Barlow in a deal would mean that Winnipeg is swinging for the fences and trying to maximize its Stanley Cup potential in 2025. With just under two weeks until the deadline, Barlow's name is one to keep an eye on.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!