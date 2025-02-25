Ducks Adding Goalie From Red Wings
The Anaheim Ducks might not be a playoff team come this upcoming postseason, but they are certainly performing above expectations. With a 25-24-7 record through 56 games, the Ducks have made a move to add some depth to their roster.
With starting goalie John Gibson dealing with another injury, the Ducks have acquired Ville Husso from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for future considerations. The Ducks have stated that Husso will report to their American Hockey League affiliate the San Diego Gulls.
Husso has only played nine games at the NHL level this season with a 1-5-2 record, .866 save percentage, and 3.69 goals against average. With the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL this year, he has an 8-4-0 record.
Before joining the Red Wings, Husso briefly stole the show with the St. Louis Blues. In 40 games played during the 2021-22 season, Husso picked up a 25-7-6 record. Ever since joining the Red Wings, Husso hasn’t had the same lukc between the pipes. In 84 games with Detroit, he picked up a 36-32-11 record with a .892 save percentage and 3.26 goals against average.
Over the course of his five-year career, Husso has picked up a 70-45-18 record in 141 games played while holding a .901 save percentage and 3.05 goals against average.
The Ducks are adding Husso as a depth option as they continue to impress as a team this year.
This move also relieves some stress on the Red Wings who entered the season with three NHL-level goalies in their organization.
Husso is in the final year of contract that earns him $4.75 million against the salary cap at the NHL level.
