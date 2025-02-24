Ducks Forward Suspended for Hit Against Red Wings
The Anaheim Ducks will be without one of their top forwards for the next few games following an illegal interference penalty. Ducks forward Trevor Zegras delivered a body check to Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen in the teams' recent meeting. The hit forced Rasmussen out of the game and sparked tensions between the two squads.
After reviewing the incident and holding a hearing for the Ducks center, the NHL Department of Player Safety has suspended Zegras for three games. The DoPS referred to the check as a "late, high hit." In their decision, they focused on both the timing of the hit, calling attention to the rules outlined for an interference penalty.
"Here, Zegras begins his hitting motion after Rasmussen releases the puck," the DoPS stated. "And contact is made outside the window where it can be legally finished."
The DoPS also based their decision on the force of Zegras' hit and where the main point of contact was. As the replay of the hit shows, Zegras' shoulder directly lands on Rasmussen's head and neck and is delivered with the maximum amount of force.
"In addition to the lateness," they continued. "What causes this hit to rise to the level of supplemental discipline is the significant head contact on this play combined with the force."
As discussed in our previous coverage of this incident, Zegras' clean record helped him significantly. The league is not kind to hits it views as excessive or late, but because Zegras had just one previous fine, he is not considered a repeat offender. That leaves him with a three-game suspension.
The suspension is just another step in the wrong direction for Zegras. He has just 16 points this season after missing time with a lower-body injury. His game has faded over the past two seasons, and this suspension is not helping him to regain that top-player status.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!