Jets Undergo 'Politest' Contract Negotiations in Memory
The Winnipeg Jets are hoping to find a resolution to their contract negotiations with forward Cole Perfetti. The team's last remaining restricted free agent is still without a new deal as training camp is just weeks away. For most teams, this situation would be tense one.
But for the Jets, things are copacetic. According to NHL insider and host of the 32 Thoughts podcast Elliotte Friedman reported that contract negotiations are still ongoing between Winnipeg and Perfetti. Despite the season looming, Friedman is reporting that this is one of the most civil and polite contract negotiations in recent NHL memory.
"One executive called the Winnipeg/Cole Perfetti negotiation the “politest in recent memory," he wrote. "Perfetti went to the NHL/NHLPA media tour — I can’t remember an unsigned player doing that before — and represented the team this weekend at a charity fishing event. Perfetti re-iterated he is not unhappy with the Jets and wants to stay. I don’t think term is the problem here."
Friedman's report begs the question: what exactly is the holdup in these negotiations?
One potential issue could be the salary request Perfetti is asking for. Friedman brought up Ottawa Senator's forward Shane Pinto as a potential comparable. He signed a bridge deal with the Senators that pays him an average annual value of $3.75 million. If that comparable is accurate from Perfetti's camp, the Jets might think that number is too steep.
And yet, Perfetti and the Jets are still negotiating. He attended the NHL/NHLPA's Media Tour and another charity event on behalf of Winnipeg and has maintained a commitment to the organization.
Originally a first-round pick of the Jets, Perfetti is entering his fourth season with the NHL club. Last year was the best offensive showing for the 22-year-old forward, putting up 19 goals and 19 assists over 71 games. He is set to have an even better season in 2024-2025 with the Jets, once the two sides end what's been called the most polite contract negotiation in recent memory.
