Report: Blue Jackets Sign Top Free Agent Forward
Training camps are quickly approaching across the NHL and top remaining free agent James van Riemsdyk will be suiting up with the Columbus Blue Jackets. First reported by TSN’s Chris Johnston, the Blue Jackets are signing van Riemsdyk to a full contract.
Rather than a professional tryout, Johnston reports that van Riemsdyk is signing a one-year deal with the Blue Jackets worth $900,000.
Teams had expressed interest in the veteran forward, including the Toronto Maple Leafs, but van Riemsdyk is exploring a new opportunity with the Blue Jackets.
With 1,011 career games under his belt, the Blue Jackets will be van Riemsdyk’s fourth team in the NHL. He started his career as a second overall pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2007.
Between two stints with the Flyers, Maple Leafs, and most recently with the Boston Bruins, van Riemsdyk has 311 goals and 318 assists for 629 total career points. As a member of the Maple Leafs between 2012 and 2018, he was regularly one of their best forwards with 294 points in 413 games.
The Blue Jackets are an organization still reeling from the death of star forward Johnny Gaudreau. Van Riemsdyk will enter the Blue Jackets lineup and likely play within their top-six forward group.
With Sean Monahan or Adam Fantilli as his center, van Riemsdyk has a chance to show off what he still has left in the tank.
In 71 games with the Bruins in 2023-24, van Riemsdyk scored 11 goals and 27 assists for 38 total points. He averaged 13:30 of ice time and finished the year as a plus-7.
Before the signing of van Riemsdyk, the Blue Jackets had a projected salary cap hit of just over $62.3 million. They'll still need to find a way to reach the cap floor of $65 million.
