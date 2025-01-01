WJC Quarterfinals Preview and Predictions
The preliminary stage of the 2025 World Junior Championship is over, and it was another exciting start. Now the elimination stage of the tournament is here, and Breakaway On SI is breaking down each quarterfinal matchup and what to expect.
Sweden (B1) vs. Latvia (A4)
The winner of Group B, Sweden takes on a Latvian team that's already played spoiler at this year's tournament. Their victory over Canada was arguably the biggest win in the program's history, and they are eager to do it again to a stacked Sweden team.
Sweden is clicking, however, and won't make anything easy on Latvia. Their top defender and captain, Axel Sandin-Pellikka, leads the tournament in scoring with four goals and eight points through group play. But they also have nine other players with at least four points so far.
For Latvia, their tournament hopes are resting on the shoulder of their net minder. Linards Feldbergs has been one of the most impressive names this year. He stopped 55 of 57 shots against Canada, and that performance alone is generating much more interest and eyeballs on him. He's 2025-draft eligible and can continue building momentum towards next summer's draft if he can steal a quarterfinal win for Latvia.
Prediction: Sweden, 4-2
United States (A1) vs. Switzerland (B4)
The winners of Group A enter the playoff round riding high after a tension-filled win over Canada to close group play. They meet Switzerland, who won just a single game during the preliminary action.
The United States are the overwhelming favorite to win gold, but they start with a challenging opponent in the quarterfinal. 2025-draft eligible prospect James Hagens and New York Islanders prospect Cole Eiserman lead the team with six points a piece and Buffalo Sabres prospect Brodie Ziemer paces the team with three goals.
They also have their goaltender coming off his best game of the tournament. Trey Augustine had two decent, but slightly underwhelming contests to open this year's WJC, but he was electric against Canada and stopped 38 of 39 shots. He enters the elimination round finally playing his best hockey and Switzerland should be worried.
Switzerland ranks sixth in scoring efficiency at this year's WJC, but they have the second best power play. A winger to watch is Leo Braillard. He has three goals so far, and has been impressive in the Western Hockey League this season as well. If the United States continue their undisciplined trend, it could cost them against the Swiss.
Prediction: United States, 5-2
Finland (A2) vs. Slovakia (B3)
This is where the matchups become a bit more evenly split. Finland earned a huge win over the United States in group play and paved the way for their second-place finish in Group A.
The Fins are winning with one clear strategy: defense and goaltending. They rank 9th in scoring efficiency and power play percentage in the tournament. 18-year-old net minder Petteri Rimpinen, who went undrafted in 2024, has the second lowest goals against average (1.75) and second best save percentage (.947%) in the tournament.
Their blue line is as responsible and structured as their head coach hoped so far. Led by captain and Minnesota Wild prospect Aron Kiviharju and Pittsburgh Penguins prospects Emil Pieniniemi and Kalle Kangas, they are a stout group that insulates their goaltender on every shift.
It should prove challenging for Slovakia, who have had their own issues with scoring. St. Louis Blues 2023 first-round pick Dalibor Dvorsky is almost single-handedly carrying the offensive responsibility. He has four goals and seven points through four games and will likely need a multipoint performance to give Slovakia a chance.
The x-factor for Slovakia is defender Maxim Strbak. He scored the game-winning goal against Kazakhstan. He has five points, ranking second on the team in scoring. Finland might have an answer to shutting down Dvorsky, but if Strbak can use his skating skills to activate at the right time, he could be the difference maker.
Prediction: Finland, 3-2
Czechia (B2) vs. Canada (A3)
While Canada enters this matchup as the lower seed, a Czechia win will be considered an upset in this quarterfinal. However, the Czechian squad is ready and able to force the Canadians out of the tournament in stunning fashion.
Czechia is armed with explosive forwards who can score. Seattle Kraken prospect and team captain Eduard Sale has four goals and two assists through the preliminary stage. Washington Capitals draft pick Petr Sikora has three goals and five points. 2025-draft eligible winger Matej Mastalirsky is becoming a break out player during this tournament with three goals and five points as well.
They also have one of the best goalies in the entire WJC. Michael Hrabal, a Utah Hockey Club second-round pick, is a 6'6 monster in net with a 2.36 goals against average through three starts.
But Canada is determined to avenge their fifth-place finish from last year. To do so, they'll need much more from their offense.
Their leading scorer, Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan, has just three points in four games. Players expected to be huge contributors, like Colorado Avalanche prospect Calum Ritchie, Carson Rehkopf and Berkly Catton of the Seattle Kraken, and Tanner Molendyk of the Nashville Predators, aren't producing enough. The elimination round is the ultimate redemption however, and they could make good with a better performance.
Prediction: Czechia, 4-3
