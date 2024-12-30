Blackhawks Limp Into Winter Classic on Losing Streak
The rink is ready at Wrigley Field for the 2025 NHL Winter Classic, but the Chicago Blackhawks are in the midst of a tough stretch. The expectations weren’t that high for the Blackhawks heading into the 2024-25 season, but they were at least expected to be better than dead last come New Year’s.
As their outdoor meeting with the St. Louis Blues arrives, the Blackhawks are riding a four-game losing streak and are hopeful to end a poor month of December on a high note. In 14 games played so far this month, the Blackhawks are 4-10-0 and getting outscored 55-36.
2024-25 has been a tough year for the Blackhawks with a 12-23-2 record in 37 games played. With just 26 standings points, the Hawks sit last in the NHL with no real signs of climbing the standings any time soon.
Connor Bedard was a rookie sensation last season, easily taking home the Calder Trophy as Rookie of the Year, but he’s hit a heavy sophomore slump. He’s picked it up a bit recently, but Bedard only had five goals through the first 28 games of the season.
In 37 games played, Bedard now has 10 goals and 22 assists for a team-leading 32 total points.
Regardless of the recent struggles, there is still an obvious excitement about the game itself and the spectacle that should be put on at the historic Wrigley Field. The home of Major League Baseball’s Chicago Cubs for well over 100 years is hosting its second outdoor game.
“Everyone is champing at the bit, ready to get going,” Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic said. “For many of us, this is our first experience, playing an outdoor game like this in the NHL.”
The Blackhawks are entering the contest with the worst record in the NHL and on a four-game losing streak. Despite that, there is hope within the room they can do something special for their home crowd.
“It would mean a ton to get a win for our fanbase, for this city, especially against a rival like St. Louis. I’m sure they’re feeling the same way,” captain Nick Foligno said “It’ll be a great contest and we’re looking forward to it.”
