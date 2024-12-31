Penguins Starting Goaltender Must Reverse Major Trend
If you asked Pittsburgh Penguins' goaltender Tristan Jarry to name his least favorite holiday, New Year's is likely on the shortlist. The turn of the calendar hasn't historically been kind to the netminder.
Throughout his career, even in his All-Star seasons in 2019 and 2021, the Penguins goalie has struggled in the back half of the season.
In his eight seasons, Jarry has posted a post-New Year's save percentage of .902, down from his .916 between October and December. His goals-against average, shutouts, and win percentage all follow a similar pattern.
If there ever was a time for him to change the story, it's 2025.
Jarry has received a lot of heat from the Penguins fan base for his performance this season. Earlier this season, he struggled so mightily that he was assigned to the AHL for a conditioning stint after three games.
While he hasn't been spectacular, posting below a .900 save percentage, he has been better since returning to the NHL level and helped his team to a 10-4-1 record since the night before Thanksgiving.
Jarry's arrow, and that of the team in general, is pointing upward as they prepare for a New Year's Eve clash with the Detroit Red Wings. They sit one point shy of a playoff spot and are beginning to separate themselves from the bottom teams in the conference.
If Jarry can continue to improve, reversing a major trend in the process, the Penguins will have a real chance to end their two-year playoff drought.
