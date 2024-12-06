United States Set to Repeat at 2025 World Junior Championships
The United States revealed their initial roster for the 2025 World Junior Championship and their group of 32 players battling for the final rosters spots is mighty impressive. The team is loaded with some A+ NHL prospects and some of the best players in the NCAA and the Canadian Hockey League.
Last year's WJC was a very similar tournament for the United States, and they took home the gold medal. Heading into this year's event, the U.S. squad is again the favorites and it's highly likely they will take home the gold medal for the second year in a row.
Let's start with their goaltending. Trey Augustine should shoulder the starts for the tournament. The Detroit Red Wings prospect is one of the best overall players in the NCAA this year, backstopping Michigan State University to the best defensive program in the country. His presence alone puts the United States at a huge advantage. He was outstanding for them last season, posting a .975 save percentage over four victories for the Red, White, and Blue
His back-up, Sam Hillebrandt, was also on the 2024 roster. He's a 2025 draft-eligible prospect, but he gives them another tournament-experienced goalie to turn to.
The blue line for the U.S. is another level of impressive. The group is headlined by one of the best prospects in the NHL, Minnesota Wild draft pick Zeev Buium. He's largely touted as the top defenseman in the NCAA and a future top-pairing puck-mover for the Wild. They also have one of the most electric puck-movers in Cole Hutson, who should add a dynamic element to their power play.
The depth behind those two is loaded. Two 2025 draft-eligible players, Logan Hensler out of the University of Wisconsin and Blake Fiddler out of the Western Hockey League, could steal playing time on the bottom pairing, but they face steep competition.
In front of them are some blue-chip defenders like EJ Emery, a first round pick of the New York Rangers, St. Louis Blues prospect Colin Ralph, and Buffalo Sabres' puck-mover Adam Kleber. It's a stacked position for Team USA.
And of course, this forward lineup is just devastating to defend against. One of the 2025 draft-eligible players, James Hagens, is using this as an opportunity to solidify his place as the top prospect for next summer. Joining him are the kings of the NCAA in Gabe Perreault, Oliver Moore, and Ryan Leonard, who all project to be top-six forwards in the NHL, to give them a dangerous top-six group.
But it's also a balanced group of forwards. Trevor Connolly and Danny Nelson are two names that immediately come to mind as competent third and fourt line centers that can give them a defensive element to the bottom-six.
Evaluating the other rosters for the WJC, it's hard to see another country stack up against the overall strength of the United States team. It's setting them up for another dominating run at the upcoming event and hopefully another gold medal for the US program.
