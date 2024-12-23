What to Watch For: 2025 World Junior Championship
The 2025 World Junior Championship is set to kick-off and the top amateur players go toe-to-toe for global hockey supremacy. The United States enter the tournament as the defending gold medalists after they knocked off silver medalist Sweden 6-2 in the final game.
The slate has been wiped clean for 2025. Kazakhstan is making a rare appearance at the event, rounding out Group B. The group also features Sweden, Czechia, Slovakia, and Switzerland. Group A consists of the United States, Canada, Finland, Germany, and Latvia. With the biggest prospect tournament of the year ready to begin, let's dive into what to watch for at the 2025 WJC.
USA Defends Gold Medal
The United States continue their reign over the international amateur circuit and enter the 2025 WJC as the presumptive favorite once again. The team is loaded once again, with 14 combined first and second round NHL draft picks across the roster. They have incredible offensive talent, led by captain Ryan Leonard. Their blue line is formidable, and they are returning with the same goaltender that went 4-0 while allowing just seven goals in last year's tournament.
The team also features three 2025-draft eligible players drawing significant attention. Forward James Hagens and defenseman Logan Hensler are two top-10 prospects, while goalie Sam Hillebrandt is climbing the rankings as the season continues.
Canada, Czechia, and Finland Gunning for Gold
If the United States fails to repeat as gold medalists, it's a crapshoot as to who will dethrone them. Canada is another favorite entering the tournament but Finland and Czechia also have excellent groups heading to Ottawa. It's a wide open race and shaping up to be one of the most competitive WJC's in recent memory.
Another Canadian Wunderkind
17-year-old Canadian forward Gavin McKenna is the latest in the line of underagers making a huge impact. Following in the footsteps of Connor Bedard, Connor McDavid, and Sidney Crosby of making Team Canada's WJC roster at age 17, and he should be just as big a part of this year's team. He's absolutely dominating the Western Hockey League this season, with 19 goals and 41 assists for 60 points in just 30 games. Canada will rely on his offense heavily in this tournament, and he has the chance to secure his spot as the top 2026-draft eligible prospect with plenty of time to spare.
Sweden Revenge Tour?
Last year's silver medal-winning country is being overlooked entering this tournament and that could be a mistake. They return nine players from last year's team and Sweden is determined to win their first gold in over a decade.
Besides the US squad, Sweden has the best blue line in the entire tournament. Highlighted by Detroit Red Wings prospect Axel Sandin-Pellikka, St. Louis Blues first-rounder Theo Lindstein, and Tom Willander of the Vancouver Canucks, it's a star-studded group. They will carry the team in this tournament.
Another player to watch is 2025-draft eligible prospect Victor Eklund. One of the top rated European skaters in the upcoming draft class, he has a chance to shoot up the next rankings and become a bonafide top-5 draft pick next summer with a strong WJC performance.
