Young Rangers Stud Pops Off in Preseason Return
Its back-to-back games from youngster Gabe Perreault for the New York Rangers.
Back-to-back games that is, in which he's posted a goal. On the heels of taking down the New Jersey Devils in their preseason opener 5-3, the Rangers most recently lost 5-4 in overtime against the Boston Bruins for their second game of the year. While it was a loss, it did show good promise for the future of the Blueshirts franchise.
As previously referenced, Perreault recorded his second consecutive point of the year; he scored another goal against the Bruins in the second game of the preseason.
The 20 year old scored his goal in the second period and ended the game with 17:43 of ice time and four shots on goal.
It's worth mentioning though that the Rangers did blow a 4-1 lead in their first showing at Madison Square Garden this year. This came even in the midst of seven Blueshirts logging points on the statsheet, including 22-year-old Noah Laba.
Perreault is entering his second season in the league, and new head coach Mike Sullivan — previously a two-time Stanley Cup winning coach with the Pittsburgh Penguins — said any development with Perreault is good for the team.
"I don't think [Perreault] needs to be a top six player. I think it's important that he gets minutes and that he plays because it's probably in the best interest of his overall development, which would in turn be the best interest of the New York Rangers," Perreault said postgame. "Whether that takes place in New York or in Hartford is yet to be determined. We're really encouraged by his game. He seems to get better with each game that he plays."
Though, it's very arguable and based on fact that despite his age and Sullivan's recent comment, Perreault (a former first round pick at No 23 overall in from 2023)is ready for a consistent NHL job.
The young right wing — who also played for Boston College just as Rangers legend and current Anaheim Duck Chris Kreider did — made an impact all over the ice throughout the first two preseason games consistently getting to the net-front. He previously skated in five regular season NHL games last season.
But, at the end of the day it's up to Sullivan, and according to him the jury is still out on whether he ends up with the Rangers' AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack, this year.
